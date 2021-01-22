video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/781282" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Retirement Ceremony in honor of Ms. Carolyn Gleason, SES This retirement ceremony is to recognize Ms. Carolyn Gleason’s 34 years of Federal Service. The ceremony is hosted by SAF/MG and officiated by Mr. Richard Lombardi, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, Management and Deputy Chief Management Officer.