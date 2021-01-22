Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Retirement Ceremony in honor of Ms. Carolyn Gleason, SES

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Retirement Ceremony in honor of Ms. Carolyn Gleason, SES This retirement ceremony is to recognize Ms. Carolyn Gleason’s 34 years of Federal Service. The ceremony is hosted by SAF/MG and officiated by Mr. Richard Lombardi, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, Management and Deputy Chief Management Officer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 16:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 781282
    Filename: DOD_108152122
    Length: 00:58:57
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony in honor of Ms. Carolyn Gleason, SES, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT