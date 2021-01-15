More than 160 Montana National Guard Soldiers prepare to mobilize to Washington D.C. to provide support during the inauguration, January 15 to 16, at Fort Harrison, Montana. This preparation involved legal briefings, range qualification, and civil unrest training. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Emily Simonson)
Music by bensound.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 15:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781280
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-UZ129-486
|Filename:
|DOD_108152110
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MTNG Prepare for Inauguration Support, by SPC Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT