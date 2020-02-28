VAFB Weather Shop b-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 30th Operations Support Squadron Weather Observance shop releases weather balloons daily to perform surface observing and upper air observing the area at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The device attached to the balloon measures the atmospheric conditions and the data is provided to the Vandenberg Airfield and for the World Meteorological Society. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)