    VAFB Weather Shop b-roll

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Brittany Murphy 

    30th Space Wing Public Affairs   

    The 30th Operations Support Squadron Weather Observance shop releases weather balloons daily to perform surface observing and upper air observing the area at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The device attached to the balloon measures the atmospheric conditions and the data is provided to the Vandenberg Airfield and for the World Meteorological Society. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Brittany E. N. Murphy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781278
    VIRIN: 200228-F-TM985-1002
    Filename: DOD_108152077
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VAFB Weather Shop b-roll, by TSgt Brittany Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg Air Force Base
    30th SW
    3N0X6
    TSgt Brittany E. N Murphy
    30th OSS Weather Observance shop

