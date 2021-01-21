Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen directed traffic, checked in patients, administered the vaccine and out-processed patients, at at COVID-19 vaccination site in Yuma, Ariz., Dec. 28, 2020. Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U .S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 14:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781269
|VIRIN:
|210121-Z-CC902-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108151964
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AZNG helps provide COVID-19 vaccinations in Yuma, by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
