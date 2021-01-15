Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WPAFB Honor Guard salutes Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Honor Guard members from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, perform at the “Celebration of Life” service for Retired Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston, West Virginia, Jan. 15, 2021.(U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 13:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 781260
    VIRIN: 210115-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108151701
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Honor Guard
    USAF
    WPAFB
    Chuck Yeager
    88ABW

