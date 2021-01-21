Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    142nd Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing Citizen Airmen aid in Oregon COVID-19 vaccination efforts

    MEDFORD, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer 

    142nd Wing

    B-roll footage of a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at the Jackson County Expo Center in Medford, OR where Guardsmen from the 142nd Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing are fulfilling traffic control, administrative, and vaccination roles. Interview included. Interview: Airman 1st Class Megan Tiller, Medic, 142nd Medical Group, Portland Air National Guard Base, OR.

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 12:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 781252
    VIRIN: 210121-Z-SP755-1002
    Filename: DOD_108151553
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: MEDFORD, OR, US 

    TAGS

    Oregon Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    COVID-19
    142nd Wing
    COVID-19 vaccines

