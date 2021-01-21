B-roll footage of a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at the Jackson County Expo Center in Medford, OR where Guardsmen from the 142nd Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing are fulfilling traffic control, administrative, and vaccination roles. Interview included. Interview: Airman 1st Class Megan Tiller, Medic, 142nd Medical Group, Portland Air National Guard Base, OR.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 12:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781252
|VIRIN:
|210121-Z-SP755-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108151553
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|MEDFORD, OR, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 142nd Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing Citizen Airmen aid in Oregon COVID-19 vaccination efforts, by TSgt Steph Sawyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT