B-roll footage of Honor Guard members from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, perform at the “Celebration of Life” service for Retired Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston, West Virginia, Jan. 15, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2021 13:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|781242
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-VE661-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108151534
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WPAFB Honor Guard practice and performance b-roll, by Matthew Clouse, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
