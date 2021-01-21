Hawaii National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration: Package with GFX

Hawaii National Guard Soldiers deployed to Washington, D.C. in mid January, 2021, to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Their mission was to provide additional security on the four bridges that lead from the Virginia side of the Potomac River into Washington, D.C.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 15:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|781119
|VIRIN:
|210121-Z-IX631-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108149837
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Hawaii National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration
