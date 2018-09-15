This basic Air Force Risk Management Fundamentals course presented by Dr. Al "Love" Jones provides instruction in applying primary and select Risk Management tools and techniques. (U.S. Air Force video by the Air Force Safety Center)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2018
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 15:26
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|780967
|VIRIN:
|180915-F-YE685-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108146896
|Length:
|00:13:13
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Risk Management Fundamentals Course, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
