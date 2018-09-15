Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Risk Management Fundamentals Course

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2018

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    This basic Air Force Risk Management Fundamentals course presented by Dr. Al "Love" Jones provides instruction in applying primary and select Risk Management tools and techniques. (U.S. Air Force video by the Air Force Safety Center)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2018
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 15:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780967
    VIRIN: 180915-F-YE685-1000
    Filename: DOD_108146896
    Length: 00:13:13
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, Air Force Risk Management Fundamentals Course, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Risk Management

