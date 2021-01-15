Honoring Cpl. Gettings

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, honor Cpl. Albert Gettings on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Cpl. Gettings served as a team leader with Fox Company, 2d Marine Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He died in Iraq in 2006; for his sacrifice he was awarded the Bronze Star with a “V” for valor device for his actions. In 2017 the award was upgraded to a Silver Star. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)