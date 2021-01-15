U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, honor Cpl. Albert Gettings on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Cpl. Gettings served as a team leader with Fox Company, 2d Marine Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He died in Iraq in 2006; for his sacrifice he was awarded the Bronze Star with a “V” for valor device for his actions. In 2017 the award was upgraded to a Silver Star. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)
|01.15.2021
|01.20.2021 14:53
|Package
|780948
|210115-M-IN374-133
|1001
|DOD_108146719
|00:02:33
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|3
|3
This work, Honoring Cpl. Gettings, by LCpl Skylar Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
