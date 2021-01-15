Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honoring Cpl. Gettings

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Skylar Harris 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, honor Cpl. Albert Gettings on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 15, 2021. Cpl. Gettings served as a team leader with Fox Company, 2d Marine Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He died in Iraq in 2006; for his sacrifice he was awarded the Bronze Star with a “V” for valor device for his actions. In 2017 the award was upgraded to a Silver Star. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Skylar M. Harris)

