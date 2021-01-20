Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    President Trump's Departure Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    President and first lady, Donald and Melania Trump, arrived and departed Joint Base Andrews for the last time as his tenure as the 45th President of the United States comes to a close. President Donald J. Trump gave a speech at his farewell ceremony, greeted guests then boarded his final flight on a presidential aircraft. Throughout his four-year tenure as president, Trump traveled to and from JBA aboard Air Force One to destinations all over the world.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780946
    VIRIN: 210120-F-HZ722-803
    Filename: DOD_108146544
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump's Departure Ceremony, by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Joint Base Andrews
    JBA
    Trump
    316th Wing Public Affairs
    316 WG/PA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT