President and first lady, Donald and Melania Trump, arrived and departed Joint Base Andrews for the last time as his tenure as the 45th President of the United States comes to a close. President Donald J. Trump gave a speech at his farewell ceremony, greeted guests then boarded his final flight on a presidential aircraft. Throughout his four-year tenure as president, Trump traveled to and from JBA aboard Air Force One to destinations all over the world.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 12:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780946
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-HZ722-803
|Filename:
|DOD_108146544
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Trump's Departure Ceremony, by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
