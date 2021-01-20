President Trump's Departure Ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





President and first lady, Donald and Melania Trump, arrived and departed Joint Base Andrews for the last time as his tenure as the 45th President of the United States comes to a close. President Donald J. Trump gave a speech at his farewell ceremony, greeted guests then boarded his final flight on a presidential aircraft. Throughout his four-year tenure as president, Trump traveled to and from JBA aboard Air Force One to destinations all over the world.