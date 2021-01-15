Al "Dr. Love" Jones talks about cleaning your vehicle properly before driving after a snow storm. (U.S. Air Force video by Jessie Perkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 12:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|780945
|VIRIN:
|210115-F-YE685-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108146535
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Winter Driving Safety, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT