President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his family land at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2021. Biden arrived from Delaware in preparation for his inauguration ceremony, to take place Jan. 20, 2021. During the inauguration, Biden will take the presidential oath of office. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 20:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780882
|VIRIN:
|210119-F-LS872-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108145462
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, President-elect Biden, family arrive at JBA, by SSgt Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
