President-elect Biden, family arrive at JBA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780882" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his family land at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2021. Biden arrived from Delaware in preparation for his inauguration ceremony, to take place Jan. 20, 2021. During the inauguration, Biden will take the presidential oath of office. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)