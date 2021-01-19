Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    President-elect Biden, family arrive at JBA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith 

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his family land at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Jan. 19, 2021. Biden arrived from Delaware in preparation for his inauguration ceremony, to take place Jan. 20, 2021. During the inauguration, Biden will take the presidential oath of office. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Cary Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 20:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780882
    VIRIN: 210119-F-LS872-1001
    Filename: DOD_108145462
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President-elect Biden, family arrive at JBA, by SSgt Cary Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Joint Base Andrews
    Cary Smith
    Staff Sgt. Cary Smith
    316th Wing Public Affairs
    316 WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT