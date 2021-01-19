U.S. Army Cpl. Courtney Petrauskas, information technology specialist with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, gives her take in the Middle East on her 30 second Thursday.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 16:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780846
|VIRIN:
|210119-Z-LS292-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108145016
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 30 second Thursday, by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT