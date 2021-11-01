Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Army Reserve Aviation Command is Hiring!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Army Reserve Aviation Command

    ATTENTION JOB SEEKERS: The ARAC is hiring! Do you have what it takes for an exciting career in aviation? The Army Reserve Aviation Command is looking to fill several critical positions. Watch the video to learn more about how you can become part of our amazing team. Call 541-852-5982 or email us at usarmy.usarc.arac.list.r3-division@mail.mil to get started on this exciting and rewarding career.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 15:50
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 780823
    VIRIN: 210111-A-VC502-237
    Filename: DOD_108144680
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Army Reserve Aviation Command is Hiring!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyReserve
    FlyArmyReserve
    HaveYouHeardTheCall
    RiseAbove
    LifeIsBetterInTheARAC
    HelicopterRepairer
    FlightMedic
    AirTrafficController

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT