ATTENTION JOB SEEKERS: The ARAC is hiring! Do you have what it takes for an exciting career in aviation? The Army Reserve Aviation Command is looking to fill several critical positions. Watch the video to learn more about how you can become part of our amazing team. Call 541-852-5982 or email us at usarmy.usarc.arac.list.r3-division@mail.mil to get started on this exciting and rewarding career.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 15:50
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|780823
|VIRIN:
|210111-A-VC502-237
|Filename:
|DOD_108144680
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, The Army Reserve Aviation Command is Hiring!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT