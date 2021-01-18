U.S. Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard and U.S. Airmen with Washington National Guard meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations in Arlington, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780819
|VIRIN:
|210118-Z-IX631-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108144598
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hawaii National Guard Soldiers meet with Virginia State Police to finalize traffic security operations during the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT