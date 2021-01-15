U.S. Air Force Capt. Scott Malcolm, with the District of Columbia National Guard, describes the joint reception, staging, onward movement, and integration process in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 20:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780742
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-OZ300-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108143146
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard Supports the Capitol, by SrA Amanda Bodony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
