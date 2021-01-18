Diversity and Duty: The Soldiers of 'Charlie Med'

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 1-2 Stryker Brigade looks inward and celebrates the diversity within its ranks.



Learn how the Soldiers of Charlie Company, 296th Brigade Support Battalion -- who come from all walks of life -- are united by their mission to help others. Across the U.S. Army, we find strength in our diversity, and draw encouragement from one another.



(Video filmed and edited by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Francisco Colon, 1-2 SBCT)