    Diversity and Duty: The Soldiers of 'Charlie Med'

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 1-2 Stryker Brigade looks inward and celebrates the diversity within its ranks.

    Learn how the Soldiers of Charlie Company, 296th Brigade Support Battalion -- who come from all walks of life -- are united by their mission to help others. Across the U.S. Army, we find strength in our diversity, and draw encouragement from one another.

    (Video filmed and edited by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Francisco Colon, 1-2 SBCT)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 18:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780735
    VIRIN: 210118-A-EP707-568
    Filename: DOD_108143092
    Length: 00:04:43
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Diversity

