In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 1-2 Stryker Brigade looks inward and celebrates the diversity within its ranks.
Learn how the Soldiers of Charlie Company, 296th Brigade Support Battalion -- who come from all walks of life -- are united by their mission to help others. Across the U.S. Army, we find strength in our diversity, and draw encouragement from one another.
(Video filmed and edited by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Francisco Colon, 1-2 SBCT)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 18:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780735
|VIRIN:
|210118-A-EP707-568
|Filename:
|DOD_108143092
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Diversity and Duty: The Soldiers of 'Charlie Med', must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
