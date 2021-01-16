U.S. Soldiers with the Hawaii National Guard arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities Leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780715
|VIRIN:
|210116-Z-IX631-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108142698
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Hawaii National Guard Soldiers arrive in Washington D.C. to assist in the 59th Presidential Inauguration, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
