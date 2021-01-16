Spc. Bolker plays the fiddle

U.S. Army Spc. Mikaela Bolker, signal support systems specialist with Golf Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, performs "The Devil's Dream" at an airfield in the 28th ECAB's area of operations in the Middle East. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mikaela Bolker)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 10:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780702
|VIRIN:
|210118-Z-IK914-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108142521
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
