The Trainers

Every year, thousands of civilian contractors converge at Ft. Bliss, Texas, to undergo a rigorous training regimen that prepares them to support their military counterparts in critical missions across the globe. The quality and practicality of their training rest in the hands of select Soldiers who possess the skills and experience to plan, organize and execute dozens of classes, exercises and simulations in two weeks. The Army Reserve Soldiers of Continental U.S. (CONUS) Replacement 9, B Company, 5th Armored Brigade (a.k.a. Task Force Viper) are part of this elite team of trainers who ensure contractors and service members are physically and mentally prepared to succeed downrange.



Video by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 3-347th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade



Interviewees:



Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Jackson, Senior Trainer, CONUS Replacement Center 9, Bravo Company, 5th Armored Brigade (aka Task Force Stinger) (0:04)

Hometown: Dallas, Texas



Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Macias, Senior Trainer, CONUS Replacement Center 9, Bravo Company, 5th Armored Brigade (aka Task Force Stinger) (0:19)

Hometown: Orlando, Florida



*This is an updated version of the video with the same title uploaded on 15 Jan 2021.