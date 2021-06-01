Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Trainers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    177th Armored Brigade

    Every year, thousands of civilian contractors converge at Ft. Bliss, Texas, to undergo a rigorous training regimen that prepares them to support their military counterparts in critical missions across the globe. The quality and practicality of their training rest in the hands of select Soldiers who possess the skills and experience to plan, organize and execute dozens of classes, exercises and simulations in two weeks. The Army Reserve Soldiers of Continental U.S. (CONUS) Replacement 9, B Company, 5th Armored Brigade (a.k.a. Task Force Viper) are part of this elite team of trainers who ensure contractors and service members are physically and mentally prepared to succeed downrange.

    Video by Staff Sgt. John L. Carkeet IV, 3-347th Training Support Battalion, 5th Armored Brigade

    Interviewees:

    Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Jackson, Senior Trainer, CONUS Replacement Center 9, Bravo Company, 5th Armored Brigade (aka Task Force Stinger) (0:04)
    Hometown: Dallas, Texas

    Sgt. 1st Class Chantell Macias, Senior Trainer, CONUS Replacement Center 9, Bravo Company, 5th Armored Brigade (aka Task Force Stinger) (0:19)
    Hometown: Orlando, Florida

    *This is an updated version of the video with the same title uploaded on 15 Jan 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 17:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 780691
    VIRIN: 210106-A-DB402-763
    Filename: DOD_108142261
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FT BLISS, TX, US
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trainers, by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Bliss

    classes

    trainers

    Army Reserve

    First Army

    IED

    contractors

    pistol range

    CLS training

    Task Force Viper

    5th Armored Brigade

    Counter-IED training

    rollover simulator

    Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) Training

    HEAT simulator

    senior trainers

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    trainers
    Army Reserve
    contractors
    Task Force Viper
    5th Armored Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT