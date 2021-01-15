U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the National Guard conduct joint reception, staging, onward movement, and integration at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 15, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Coda Doyle)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780685
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-JA557-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108142207
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, National Guard members in-process through Joint Base Andrews to support 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SrA Coda Doyle, identified by DVIDS
