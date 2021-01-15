Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard members in-process through Joint Base Andrews to support 59th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Coda Doyle 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers and Airmen with the National Guard conduct joint reception, staging, onward movement, and integration at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Jan. 15, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Coda Doyle)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 16:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780685
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-JA557-1001
    Filename: DOD_108142207
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard members in-process through Joint Base Andrews to support 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SrA Coda Doyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inauguration
    National Guard
    District of Columbia
    CAPDC21

