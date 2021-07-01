Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuanian engineers built a bridge in six days and demolished it in six hours during a training exercise in Lithuania. The aim of the training was to train the battlegroup engineers on the techniques on how to conduct a bridge demolition. The event involved three squads, six 30kg of explosives.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780673
|VIRIN:
|210107-A-TL808-307
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108142050
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|LT
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Demolishing a bridge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT