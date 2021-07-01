Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Demolishing a bridge

    LITHUANIA

    01.07.2021

    Courtesy Video

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Lithuanian engineers built a bridge in six days and demolished it in six hours during a training exercise in Lithuania. The aim of the training was to train the battlegroup engineers on the techniques on how to conduct a bridge demolition. The event involved three squads, six 30kg of explosives.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780673
    VIRIN: 210107-A-TL808-307
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108142050
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: LT

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    NATO
    Engineers
    explosives
    demolition
    bundeswehr
    OTAN

