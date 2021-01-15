The Utah National Guard mobilized and deployed approximately 350 service members to Washington, D.C. to support civil authorities for the presidential inauguration scheduled for Jan. 20, 2021. The service members will be there to protect lives, preserve property, protect critical infrastructure, and the right to peacefully assemble. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 17:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|780646
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-BQ261-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108141602
|Length:
|00:05:36
|Location:
|SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: Utah National Guard sends service members for support in Washington D.C., by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT