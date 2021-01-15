B-roll:Utah National Guard sends service members for support in Washington D.C.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780644" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Utah National Guard will mobilized and deployed approximately 350 service members to Washington, D.C. to support civil authorities for the presidential inauguration scheduled for Jan. 20, 2021. The service members will be there to protect lives, preserve property, protect critical infrastructure, and the right to peacefully assemble.(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1St Class John Etheridge)