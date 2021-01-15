Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-roll:Utah National Guard sends service members for support in Washington D.C.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard will mobilized and deployed approximately 350 service members to Washington, D.C. to support civil authorities for the presidential inauguration scheduled for Jan. 20, 2021. The service members will be there to protect lives, preserve property, protect critical infrastructure, and the right to peacefully assemble.(U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1St Class John Etheridge)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780644
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-BQ261-0002
    Filename: DOD_108141599
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-roll:Utah National Guard sends service members for support in Washington D.C., by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #UTNG
    #NationalGuard
    #InThisTogether
    #UTNGResponseDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT