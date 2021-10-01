Montana's newly appointed Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Pete Hronek, and Senior Listed Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Terrio, introduce themselves to the Soldiers and Airmen of the Montana National Guard Jan. 10, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 19:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|780604
|VIRIN:
|210110-Z-BF054-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108140995
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FORT HARRISON, MT, US
|Hometown:
|FORT WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON, MT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Montana's new TAG and SEL introduction, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT