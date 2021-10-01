Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montana's new TAG and SEL introduction

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Montana's newly appointed Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Pete Hronek, and Senior Listed Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Terrio, introduce themselves to the Soldiers and Airmen of the Montana National Guard Jan. 10, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 19:12
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780604
    VIRIN: 210110-Z-BF054-001
    Filename: DOD_108140995
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US
    Hometown: FORT WILLIAM HENRY HARRISON, MT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Montana's new TAG and SEL introduction, by MSgt Michael Touchette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    TAG
    SEL

