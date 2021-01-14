Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors give their reasons for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

    JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 15, 2021) Sailors aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) give their reasons for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Medical personnel and strategic forces were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka in November 2020 following a six-month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 06:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780512
    VIRIN: 210115-N-DL524-1001
    Filename: DOD_108139906
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: JP

