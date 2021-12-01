The Hawaii National Guard continues vaccination of Soldiers and Airmen on outer Islands

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force continued its COVID-19 vaccinations of Soldiers and Airmen assigned to support Kauai County. The vaccines and National Guard medical team were airlifted to Kauai County via a Hawaii Army National Guard Black Hawk. A Coast Guard vaccine team was also included on the mission to administer vaccines to Coast Guardsmen stationed on Kauai.





SOT: Spc. Kailee Soares, Hawaii Army National Guard.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)