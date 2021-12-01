Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force continued its COVID-19 vaccinations of Soldiers and Airmen assigned to support Kauai County. The vaccines and National Guard medical team were airlifted to Kauai County via a Hawaii Army National Guard Black Hawk. A Coast Guard vaccine team was also included on the mission to administer vaccines to Coast Guardsmen stationed on Kauai.
SOT: Spc. Kailee Soares, Hawaii Army National Guard.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 20:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780284
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-IX631-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108137532
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|HANAPEPE, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Hawaii National Guard continues vaccination of Soldiers and Airmen on outer Islands, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
