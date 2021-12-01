Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Hawaii National Guard continues vaccination of Soldiers and Airmen on outer Islands

    HANAPEPE, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Hawaii National Guard Joint Task Force continued its COVID-19 vaccinations of Soldiers and Airmen assigned to support Kauai County. The vaccines and National Guard medical team were airlifted to Kauai County via a Hawaii Army National Guard Black Hawk. A Coast Guard vaccine team was also included on the mission to administer vaccines to Coast Guardsmen stationed on Kauai.


    SOT: Spc. Kailee Soares, Hawaii Army National Guard.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780284
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-IX631-001
    Filename: DOD_108137532
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: HANAPEPE, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Hawaii National Guard continues vaccination of Soldiers and Airmen on outer Islands, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hawaii National Guard
    Vaccine
    COVID-19
    COVID19NationalGUARD

