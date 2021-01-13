Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NROTC Scholarship - Marine Option

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Mallory VanderSchans 

    12th Marine Corps District

    The Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Marine Option Scholarship allows highly qualified, selected applicants to fully experience college life and earn a commission as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. The basic qualifications are: be a U.S. citizen, meet Marine Corps physical requirements, have a minimum of 1000 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) or a minimum composite score of 22 on the American College Test (ACT). (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st Lt. Mallory S. VanderSchans)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 19:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780278
    VIRIN: 210113-M-LU710-1001
    Filename: DOD_108137452
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NROTC Scholarship - Marine Option, by 1LT Mallory VanderSchans, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    College
    Scholarship
    Marines
    University
    NROTC
    Marine Option

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT