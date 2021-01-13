NROTC Scholarship - Marine Option

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Marine Option Scholarship allows highly qualified, selected applicants to fully experience college life and earn a commission as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. The basic qualifications are: be a U.S. citizen, meet Marine Corps physical requirements, have a minimum of 1000 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) or a minimum composite score of 22 on the American College Test (ACT). (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st Lt. Mallory S. VanderSchans)