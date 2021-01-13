NROTC Scholarship - Marine Option

The Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps Marine Option Scholarship allows highly qualified, selected applicants to fully experience college life and earn a commission as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. The basic qualifications are: be a U.S. citizen, meet Marine Corps physical requirements, have a minimum of 1000 on the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) or a minimum composite score of 22 on the American College Test (ACT). (U.S. Marine Corps video by 1st Lt. Mallory S. VanderSchans)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 19:06
