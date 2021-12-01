Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A final salute to a Barksdale chaplain

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base render a final salute to Lt. Col. Rachel E. Davis, 2nd Bomb Wing chapel agency chief, at Boone Funeral Home Jan. 12, 2021. Davis honorably served for more than 30 years.

    Louisiana
    Air Force
    chaplain
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    final salute

