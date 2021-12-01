Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base render a final salute to Lt. Col. Rachel E. Davis, 2nd Bomb Wing chapel agency chief, at Boone Funeral Home Jan. 12, 2021. Davis honorably served for more than 30 years.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780254
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-LK801-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108137038
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A final salute to a Barksdale chaplain, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
