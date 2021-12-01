Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How to Add Metadata to a Video Using Adobe Premiere Pro

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Jason Jaring 

    Defense Information School

    Follow these steps to include DoD required metadata within an exported video product.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Add Metadata to a Video Using Adobe Premiere Pro, by Jason Jaring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Metadata
    Adobe Premiere
    Video Exporting
    DoD 5040.02
    DoD VISG
    Visual Information Style Guide

