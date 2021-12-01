Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Enhanced Use Lease Industry Day Message

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing Commander, delivers a message to participants of the 2021 Enhanced Use Lease Industry Day, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 12, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 16:11
    Category: Briefings
    USAF
    WPAFB
    EUL
    88ABW
    Land Parcel

