    Hawaii National Guard Task Force Distributes The COVID-19 Vaccine to Neighbor Islands.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    The Hawaii National Guard recently transported and distributed the COVID-19 vaccine to Hawaii Army Soldiers and Air National Guard Airmen deployed to Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai counties in support of the State’s COVID-19 response via C-17.

    Recently A joint team of Medical, Logistical, and Operational Guardsmen based out of Honolulu county flew to the counties of Hawaii, Maui and Kauai Via C-17 to vaccinate fellow Guardsmen who have been assigned to the COVID-19 pandemic response.

    The Guardsmen many of whom have been activated for over 90 days have been providing temperature screening at airports throughout the state, supporting the mass testing efforts in each county, and assisting health agencies in education efforts.

    SOT - 1st. Lt. Nicolas Love - Hawaii National Guard, Chaplain: Task Force Maui

    This is the first round of vaccines for the neighbor county Guardsmen.





    (U.S. Air National Guard Video by MSgt. Andrew Jackson)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 18:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaii National Guard Task Force Distributes The COVID-19 Vaccine to Neighbor Islands., by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

