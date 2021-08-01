Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza administers COVID-19 vaccine

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.08.2021

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza administers the COVID-19 vaccine to front-line healthcare workers and first responders January 8, 2021 in Vicenza, Italy. The USAHC-V staff worked long weeks and hours to ensure proper preparation, delivery and execution were in place for this historical moment for the garrison. (U.S. Army Garrison Italy video by Maria Cavins)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.11.2021 12:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780020
    VIRIN: 210108-A-UN218-325
    Filename: DOD_108134084
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    target_news_Europe
    COVID-19 vaccine
    Coronavirus vaccine

