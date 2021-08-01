U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza administers COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza administers the COVID-19 vaccine to front-line healthcare workers and first responders January 8, 2021 in Vicenza, Italy. The USAHC-V staff worked long weeks and hours to ensure proper preparation, delivery and execution were in place for this historical moment for the garrison. (U.S. Army Garrison Italy video by Maria Cavins)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.11.2021 12:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780020
|VIRIN:
|210108-A-UN218-325
|Filename:
|DOD_108134084
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT