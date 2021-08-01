Senior Enlisted Advisor to Chief, National Guard Bureau Chief Master Sgt. Tony L. Whitehead visits Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force District of Columbia at the D.C. Armory, Washington D.C., Jan. 8, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and District authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2021 23:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779947
|VIRIN:
|210108-Z-OZ300-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108133334
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Senior Enlisted Advisor to Chief, National Guard Bureau Tony L. Whitehead visits National Guard service members in D.C., by SrA Amanda Bodony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT