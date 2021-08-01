Senior Enlisted Advisor to Chief, National Guard Bureau Tony L. Whitehead visits National Guard service members in D.C.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Enlisted Advisor to Chief, National Guard Bureau Chief Master Sgt. Tony L. Whitehead visits Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Joint Task Force District of Columbia at the D.C. Armory, Washington D.C., Jan. 8, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the National Capital Region to provide support to federal and District authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Amanda Bodony)