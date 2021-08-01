Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    01.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erica Bechard 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210108-N-DL524-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Medical personnel and strategic forces were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka in November 2020 following a six-month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.10.2021 19:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779944
    VIRIN: 210108-N-DL524-1001
    Filename: DOD_108133331
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    vaccine
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT