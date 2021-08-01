210108-N-DL524-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 8, 2021) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Medical personnel and strategic forces were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Ronald Reagan returned to Yokosuka in November 2020 following a six-month deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erica Bechard)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.10.2021 19:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779944
|VIRIN:
|210108-N-DL524-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108133331
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
