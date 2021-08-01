COVID Vaccination Day 1 Phase 1

The 633 MDG performed their first day of COVID vaccinations at Joint Base Langley Eustis, 8 January, 2021. Over the next several months, JBLE Medical Treatment Facilities will continue to administer the vaccine using a phased approach to ensure first responders, mission-essential personnel, deploying forces and individuals with serious illnesses are among the first to receive the vaccine. As supplies of the vaccine increase, so will the availability of doses for the remainder of the population.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 08:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779860
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-NF995-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108132230
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
