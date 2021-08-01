Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Vaccination Day 1 Phase 1

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 633 MDG performed their first day of COVID vaccinations at Joint Base Langley Eustis, 8 January, 2021. Over the next several months, JBLE Medical Treatment Facilities will continue to administer the vaccine using a phased approach to ensure first responders, mission-essential personnel, deploying forces and individuals with serious illnesses are among the first to receive the vaccine. As supplies of the vaccine increase, so will the availability of doses for the remainder of the population.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 08:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779860
    VIRIN: 210108-F-NF995-001
    Filename: DOD_108132230
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Vaccination Day 1 Phase 1, by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    633 MDG
    COVID

