COVID Vaccination Day 1 Phase 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779860" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 633 MDG performed their first day of COVID vaccinations at Joint Base Langley Eustis, 8 January, 2021. Over the next several months, JBLE Medical Treatment Facilities will continue to administer the vaccine using a phased approach to ensure first responders, mission-essential personnel, deploying forces and individuals with serious illnesses are among the first to receive the vaccine. As supplies of the vaccine increase, so will the availability of doses for the remainder of the population.