    COVID Vaccinations: 633 Medical Group Training Day

    01.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 633 Medical Group performed a training day for COVID Vaccination procedures at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia 7 January, 2021. The training confirmed that the medical group's social distancing, patient in processing, and immunization room procedures provided the safest and fastest means for immunizing patients.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 08:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779859
    VIRIN: 210107-F-NF995-001
    Filename: DOD_108132229
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: VA, US

    This work, COVID Vaccinations: 633 Medical Group Training Day, by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    633 MDG
    COVID

