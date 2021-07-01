The 633 Medical Group performed a training day for COVID Vaccination procedures at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia 7 January, 2021. The training confirmed that the medical group's social distancing, patient in processing, and immunization room procedures provided the safest and fastest means for immunizing patients.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 08:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779859
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-NF995-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108132229
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID Vaccinations: 633 Medical Group Training Day, by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
