The initial wave of COVID vaccinations arrived at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, on 6 January, 2021. Vaccinations were quickly unpacked, checked for quality, and stored for distribution.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2021 08:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|779858
|VIRIN:
|210106-F-NF995-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108132228
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID Vaccination Arrival at Joint Base Langley Eustis, by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
