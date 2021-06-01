Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Vaccination Arrival at Joint Base Langley Eustis

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ericha Fitzgerald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The initial wave of COVID vaccinations arrived at Joint Base Langley Eustis, Virginia, on 6 January, 2021. Vaccinations were quickly unpacked, checked for quality, and stored for distribution.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.09.2021 08:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779858
    VIRIN: 210106-F-NF995-001
    Filename: DOD_108132228
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Vaccination Arrival at Joint Base Langley Eustis, by SSgt Ericha Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vaccination
    633 MDG
    COVID

