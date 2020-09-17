Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hot Pit Refuel-Exercise Desert Eagle

    SAUDI ARABIA

    09.17.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from across the AOR conducted a large formation exercise. Our maintenance and logistics Airmen were there to provide hot pit refuels. Here is how it went.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 10:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779794
    VIRIN: 200917-F-TE158-801
    Filename: DOD_108131215
    Length: 00:13:29
    Location: SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hot Pit Refuel-Exercise Desert Eagle, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    KSA
    PSAB
    tentcity
    PrinceSultanAirBase
    KingdomofSaudiArabia

