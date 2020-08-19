Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICT B-roll part 2

    SAUDI ARABIA

    08.19.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 378th AEW perform ICTs on F-15s. The process can help to develop a faster turn around to get aircraft back in the air

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 779792
    VIRIN: 200819-F-TE158-578
    Filename: DOD_108131213
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: SA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICT B-roll part 2, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    KSA
    PSAB
    tentcity
    PrinceSultanAirBase
    KingdomofSaudiArabia

