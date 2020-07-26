Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ICT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAUDI ARABIA

    07.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Taylor Hunter 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The 378th Expeditionary Operations Group is on a roll. Don't take our word for it. They can refuel and re-arm an F-15 Eagle fighter jet faster than you can change your tire.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2020
    Date Posted: 01.08.2021 10:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 779790
    VIRIN: 200726-F-TE158-838
    Filename: DOD_108131208
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: SA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ICT, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    KSA
    PSAB
    tentcity
    PrinceSultanAirBase
    KingdomofSaudiArabia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT