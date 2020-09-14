This past week, Airmen from across the AOR conducted a large formation exercise. Our maintenance and logistics Airmen were there to provide hot pit refuels. Here is how it went.
Date Taken:
|09.14.2020
Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 11:36
Category:
|Newscasts
Video ID:
|779789
VIRIN:
|200914-F-TE158-372
Filename:
|DOD_108131206
Length:
|00:02:06
Location:
|SA
This work, Exercise Desert Eagle, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
