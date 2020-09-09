Members of the 378th Civil Engineering Squadron worked together to complete an airfield assessment training.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2021 10:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|779788
|VIRIN:
|200909-F-TE158-151
|Filename:
|DOD_108131205
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|SA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 378 AEW EOD Airfield Exercise, by SrA Taylor Hunter, identified by DVIDS
