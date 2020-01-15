Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NEXCOM CPO FIT DAY

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2020

    Video by Christopher Abaya 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Extended expose on CPO Selectees going through the measuring, fitting and shopping process for their new uniforms at the Navy Exchange.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 21:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779763
    VIRIN: 200115-N-JY866-615
    Filename: DOD_108130882
    Length: 00:11:37
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO
    CHIEF PETTY OFFICERS
    UNIFORMS
    SELECTEE
    NAVY EXCHANGE
    NEXCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT