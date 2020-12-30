NGCT COVID-19 Vaccine Info Session

COVID-19 vaccination information session for Connecticut National Guard members. Recorded on Teams: Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020
Panelists:
COL Michael Desena- CTARNG State Surgeon
Col. Milad Pooran, MD- CTANG State Surgeon
Maj. Charles Johndro- 103d MDG Emergency Medical Physician
Mr. Keith Grant, APRN- senior system director for infection prevention at Hartford HealthCare
CPT Joseph Zell, DO- CTARNG Medical Provider
SGM Jonathan Trouerntrend, Force Health Protection NCOIC
Moderator:
CPT Dave Pytlik- Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Officer
*Note* Some information in this playlist is specific to members of the Connecticut Army and Air National Guard and does not pertain to the general public.
