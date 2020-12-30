NGCT COVID-19 Vaccine Info Session

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/779740" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

COVID-19 vaccination information session for Connecticut National Guard members. Recorded on Teams: Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020



Panelists:

COL Michael Desena- CTARNG State Surgeon

Col. Milad Pooran, MD- CTANG State Surgeon

Maj. Charles Johndro- 103d MDG Emergency Medical Physician

Mr. Keith Grant, APRN- senior system director for infection prevention at Hartford HealthCare

CPT Joseph Zell, DO- CTARNG Medical Provider

SGM Jonathan Trouerntrend, Force Health Protection NCOIC



Moderator:

CPT Dave Pytlik- Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Officer



*Note* Some information in this playlist is specific to members of the Connecticut Army and Air National Guard and does not pertain to the general public.