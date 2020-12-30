Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NGCT COVID-19 Vaccine Info Session

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2020

    Video by Capt. David Pytlik 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    COVID-19 vaccination information session for Connecticut National Guard members. Recorded on Teams: Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020

    Panelists:
    COL Michael Desena- CTARNG State Surgeon
    Col. Milad Pooran, MD- CTANG State Surgeon
    Maj. Charles Johndro- 103d MDG Emergency Medical Physician
    Mr. Keith Grant, APRN- senior system director for infection prevention at Hartford HealthCare
    CPT Joseph Zell, DO- CTARNG Medical Provider
    SGM Jonathan Trouerntrend, Force Health Protection NCOIC

    Moderator:
    CPT Dave Pytlik- Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Officer

    *Note* Some information in this playlist is specific to members of the Connecticut Army and Air National Guard and does not pertain to the general public.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 15:39
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 779740
    VIRIN: 201230-A-JL441-752
    Filename: DOD_108130621
    Length: 01:20:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NGCT COVID-19 Vaccine Info Session, by CPT David Pytlik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Connecticut National Guard
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT