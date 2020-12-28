Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th ABW Safety Office Newcomers Brief

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2020

    Video by Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 88th Air Base Wing Safety Office demonstrate how to perform various activities around base correctly, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec., 28, 2020. Activities include base driving, use of child car seat, bicycling, motorcycle riding, walking, running, and gate entry. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779732
    VIRIN: 201228-F-F3456-1001
    PIN: 616728
    Filename: DOD_108130515
    Length: 00:07:28
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 88th ABW Safety Office Newcomers Brief, by Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Motorcycle
    Safety
    USAF
    WPAFB
    88ABW
    Base driving

