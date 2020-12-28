Members of the 88th Air Base Wing Safety Office demonstrate how to perform various activities around base correctly, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Dec., 28, 2020. Activities include base driving, use of child car seat, bicycling, motorcycle riding, walking, running, and gate entry. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|779732
|VIRIN:
|201228-F-F3456-1001
|PIN:
|616728
|Filename:
|DOD_108130515
|Length:
|00:07:28
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th ABW Safety Office Newcomers Brief, by Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
