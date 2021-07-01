Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett COVID-19 Update Jan. 7, 2021

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Video by Cynthia McIntyre 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison Commander Col. Charles Bell, and acting Command Sgt. Major, 1st Sgt. Clinton Unger, provide an update to the workforce and community on the current COVID-19 situation as it relates to the installation.

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.07.2021 12:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 779728
    VIRIN: 210107-O-AP697-572
    Filename: DOD_108130357
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett COVID-19 Update Jan. 7, 2021, by Cynthia McIntyre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FHL COVID-19
    FHLCOVID19

