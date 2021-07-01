U.S. Army Spc. Stanford Toran IV, public affairs specialist with Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, gives his take on 30-second Thursday and what it means to him serving with the 28th ECAB as a D.C. National Guardsmen.
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2021 08:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|779712
|VIRIN:
|210107-Z-LS292-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108130087
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 30-second Thursday: Spc. Stanford Toran, by SPC Stanford Toran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT