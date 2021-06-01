Command Chief Master Sgt. Dietz Message to the Wing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





For the past few months the leadership of the 145th Airlift Wing have recorded uplifting messages to the Airmen prior to drill. This month, Command Chief Master Sgt. Susan A. Dietz provides a Happy New Year message, highlighting our accomplishments in 2020 and looking ahead at 2021.