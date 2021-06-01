Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Chief Master Sgt. Dietz Message to the Wing

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    For the past few months the leadership of the 145th Airlift Wing have recorded uplifting messages to the Airmen prior to drill. This month, Command Chief Master Sgt. Susan A. Dietz provides a Happy New Year message, highlighting our accomplishments in 2020 and looking ahead at 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2021 18:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 779691
    VIRIN: 210601-Z-BQ359-1001
    Filename: DOD_108129911
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Chief Master Sgt. Dietz Message to the Wing, by MSgt Nathan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    information
    pre-drill message
    Chief Master Sgt. Susan A. Dietz

